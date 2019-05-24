FDA changing expiration date rules to limit food waste, beef may be labeled a ‘Product of USA’ but isn’t and more

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the FDA which is the guidelines for expiration dates to limit food waste, grass fed beef which might be labeled "Product of USA" but is actually imported and Walmart which is selling a $64 tablet.

