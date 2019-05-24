Elon University student found dead in Alamance County

Posted 1:58 pm, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:59PM, May 24, 2019

Alamance County Sheriff's Office vehicle (WGHP file photo)

ELON, N.C. — A senior at Elon University was found dead Thursday, according to the Elon News Network. 

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office told ENN that deputies found Nicholas Kavouklis, a former member of the university football team, after 2 p.m. on the 3900 block of Stockard Road in Graham.

The case is under investigation.

Kavouklis was an exercise science major from Tampa, Florida.

At graduation Friday, Elon President Connie Book asked the Class of 2019 to join hands in Kavouklis’ honor.

