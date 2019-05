Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Fire crews are on the scene at Hanes Dye and Finishing Co. in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted video at 9:53 p.m. Friday showing a ladder truck at the scene.

There is no word on what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.

36.106582 -80.252505