ASHEBORO, N.C. — FOX8 went behind the scenes at the North Carolina Zoo on Friday morning.

Here’s a little of what we touched on.

The NC Zoo received a major award from the American Association of Zoos for its conservation efforts. SMART technology is now in more than 800 sites in 55 countries. It’s saved countless animals from elephants to rhinos.

The elephant herd at the NC Zoo is a popular attraction. Two elephants were swimming in their pond while we were there.

The two baby rhinos at the NC Zoo turn 1 in July. They were born at about 100 pounds. Now, they weigh about 1,000 pounds.

We watched the seals and sea lions train.

If you missed any of the segments this morning, you can watch them in the videos below.

