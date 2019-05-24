× 4th-grade teacher among several charged in drug bust in Rockingham County

EDEN, N.C. — An elementary school teacher is among more than a dozen people charged in a drug bust, according to a news release from Eden police.

Rebekah Carroll Tulloch, 43, of Eden, is charged with trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of use, storage or sale of controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of use, storage or sale of controlled substances and possession of a stolen firearm.

Eden police on Friday morning initiated Operation Last Chance.

Operation Last Chance began in February 2019 as a joint undercover operation by the Eden Police Department, the Reidsville Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation targeting street-level drug dealers in the Eden area.

Tulloch was among 10 people arrested. Eden police are still searching for five other people who face charges connected to Operation Last Chance.

According to a statement from Rockingham County Schools, Tulloch is a fourth-grade teacher at Stoneville Elementary School. She has been suspended with pay pending further investigation.

Rockingham County Schools said once Eden police told them about Tulloch’s arrest, parents of children in her class were notified.

The alleged crimes did not happen on Rockingham County Schools property, the school system said.

Tulloch was taken to the Rockingham County Jail where she was placed under a $15,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County Superior Court on July 15.