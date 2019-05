Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today’s Weather Kid is Rihanna Feaster, a 10-year-old from Lexington who is about to start school at Lexington Middle School. She wants to be a meteorologist, a choreographer or dancer when she grows up.

Those interested in being a Van’s Weather Kid must send an email to weatherkid@wghp.com saying why they want to be a Weather Kid with a copy of their address, phone number and recent photo. Ages 8-13.