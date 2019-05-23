× Teenager shot in the leg in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A teenager in Winston-Salem is recovering after being shot in the leg, according to a press release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Louise Road and Easton Drive at about 3 p.m. Thursday where 17-year-old Jajuan Terrell Collins was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Collins said he was unsure where the gunshot came from and was not able to provide any suspect information.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

