Police identify man found dead in car in High Point homicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man was found dead in High Point early Thursday morning, according to police.

Cameron N. Owens, 23, of Greensboro, has been identified as the victim, according to investigating detectives.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Druid Street after a report of shots fired in the area.

At the scene, they found a car in a parking lot of a small apartment complex. Inside, the victim was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Officers were spotted removing a body from the driver's seat of the car.

Police do not plan to release more information until they have conducted more interviews of potential witnesses and searched locations connected to the crime.

A woman who lives two doors down with two young children and a baby said she heard gunfire around 2 a.m., and it was so loud she thought it was right outside her door.

"First thing I did was go check on my kids to make sure they were okay, and I looked out my window and I didn't see anything," Amanda Dockery said. "My neighbor called and said somebody is outside and has been shot, so we got out the door and he was in the car shot."

Anyone with any information can call Detective Buben at (336) 887-7867 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

