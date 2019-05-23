Man found dead in car in High Point homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man was found dead in High Point early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police say they're investigating the homicide on the 200 block of Druid Street.

Officers responded after a report of shots fired in the area.

At the scene, they found a car in a parking lot of a small apartment complex. Inside they found a male victim dead.

The victim had a gunshot wound, police say.

Officers were spotted removing a body from the driver's seat of the car.

Police do not plan to release more information until they have conducted more interviews of potential witnesses and searched locations connected to the crime.

A woman who lives two doors down with two young children and a baby said she heard gunfire around 2 a.m., and it was so loud she thought it was right outside her door.

"First thing I did was go check on my kids to make sure they were okay, and I looked out my window and I didn't see anything," Amanda Dockery said. "My neighbor called and said somebody is outside and has been shot, so we got out the door and he was in the car shot."

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Buben at (336) 887-7867 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

You can see a school bus driving past what we now know is a deadly shooting investigation. pic.twitter.com/mA7dTXvbNC — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) May 23, 2019

You can see what appears to be a bullet hole in the windshield of this car. pic.twitter.com/ScYLRvDP3g — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) May 23, 2019