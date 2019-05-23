× North Carolina man assaulted, robbed by man he met on dating site, deputies say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man was assaulted and robbed during a meet-up with a man he met on a dating website, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the victim, a 34-year-old man from Taylorsville, agreed to meet up with the man, identified only as “Ethan,” around 4 p.m. the next day.

The victim said they met in a parking lot Wednesday, walked about five minutes down a trail and headed into a wooded area toward the South Fork River.

They were sitting on the river bank when “Ethan” said he needed to go to the restroom.

That’s when the suspect got up, walked behind the victim and hit him on the left side of the face.

The victim blacked out, and when he woke up, he saw the assailant running away.

“Ethan” made off with the victim’s cap and head light, as well as $300 in cash, a vape pen and tubes.

The victim spent 30 minutes driving around the unfamiliar area before finding a convenience store on the 1400 block of East Main Street.

Law enforcement and EMS responded to the scene, treating the victim before bringing him to a hospital for a cut on his eye.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at (704) 736-8909.