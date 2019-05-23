NOAA expects 2 to 4 ‘major hurricanes’ to form during 2019 hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their forecast for this year’s hurricane season on Thursday.

The prediction center expects a near-normal Atlantic hurricane season but reports there is still a 30% chance of an above-normal season and a 30% chance of a below-normal season.

Anywhere from nine to 15 named storms are forecasted to form with four to eight of those becoming hurricanes, with wind speeds of 74 mph and higher.

Two to four of those could become major hurricanes — anywhere from a category 3 to a category 5 — with wind speeds exceeding 111 mph.

“With the 2019 hurricane season upon us, NOAA is leveraging cutting-edge tools to help secure Americans against the threat posed by hurricanes and tropical cyclones across both the Atlantic and Pacific,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “Throughout hurricane season, dedicated NOAA staff will remain on alert for any danger to American lives and communities.”

Hurricane season is from June 1 to Nov. 30.