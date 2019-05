× NC Hwy. 47 closed in both directions in Randolph County after wreck

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – North Carolina Hwy. 47 is closed in both directions in Randolph County after a wreck Thursday night.

The roadway is closed near Valley Farm Road and is not expected to reopen until about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The crash was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. Details have not been released, but Randolph County dispatchers said AirCare was called to the scene.