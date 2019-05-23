NAACP, Confederate heritage groups invited to talk fate of Salisbury Confederate monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALISBURY, N.C. — After multiple acts of vandalism, the mayor of Salisbury wants to decide what to do with the city Confederate monument, "Fame," and he's bringing both sides to the table, WBTV reports.

The monument stands at the median of W. Innes Street and Church Street,

Mayor Al Heggins sent out the letter and invitation to the N.C. United Daughters of the Confederacy, Robert F. Hoke Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Rowan Chapter of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, Rowan Museum, Salisbury-Rowan Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Salisbury Indivisible, Women for Community Justice and city officials.

The meeting comes as an attempt to preempt violence after multiple acts of vandalism amid tensions between people for and against the statue.

"Unfortunately, the Fame statue has been vandalized twice in the span of less than a year," the mayor wrote in the letter, obtained by WBTV. "Each time the statue is vandalized, it brings us closer to possibly experiencing a violent disruption to human relations in our City."

The mayor wants to bring the groups together with "open minds."

The meeting, scheduled for May 28 at city hall, will include no more than one representative from each organization to allow room for discussion and avoid any group becoming outnumbered.

It's unclear which groups, if any, have agreed to attend the meeting.

The confederate monument was previously defaced with a splash of paint on March 20 and Aug. 18.

The statue depicts a Confederate solider and an angelic figure.