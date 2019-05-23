Mother, 1-year-old child recovering after home invasion, shooting in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 1-year-old baby and a 25-year-old mother are both recovering after being shot in a home invasion overnight.

Police were called to a home at 2424 New Orleans St. shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Calvin Stevens said officers are looking for three men in connection with the shooting.

Neighbors watched Wednesday night as officers collected evidence and blocked off a section of New Orleans Street.

Glendale McCrae said he didn't know the family, but was relieved to hear the child was going to be OK.

“Breaking into people’s houses and shooting a baby? You don’t have a heart to do that. That’s just sad, it hurts to hear that,” he said.

McCrae said without any arrests, the shooting has his neighbors on alert.

“I’m going to start looking and listening for stuff like that, because that’s shocking, a home invasion? Three people the cops said? That’s just ridiculous,” he said. “What makes somebody do that?”

Police confirmed the gunshot wounds are non-life-threatening. No names have been released.