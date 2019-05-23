× Minor from Guilford County among 2 new flu deaths this season

Two more people died from the flu last week in North Carolina and one of them was a minor in Guilford County.

The latest deaths, from May 12 to May 18, bring the statewide total up to 208 for this flu season, which started on Oct. 30.

The World Health Organization estimates the annual epidemic results in about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness globally and 290,000 to 650,000 deaths.

The flu is a contagious, viral illness that causes mild to severe symptoms that can sometimes lead to death.

Those worried about the flu or feel that might be at risk, should speak with their doctor about getting the flu shot or other preventative measures.