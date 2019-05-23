× Man accused of trying to run over Randolph County firefighter with Bobcat skid steer

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A man is accused of trying to run over a Randolph County firefighter with a Bobcat skid steer.

Alonzo Bernard Cash, 46, of Charlotte, faces multiple charges including felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Randolph County deputies were called to the area of North Carolina Hwy. 49 S. and Gravel Hill Road in Denton on Thursday.

A firefighter said that while on scene, a man ran out of the business across the street, got into a skid steer and started driving it up the roadway toward the firetruck.

The man went around the front of the firetruck, then turned the skid steer and started driving it down the side of the firetruck almost hitting it, according to deputies.

As the man started driving the skid steer down the side of the firetruck, he allegedly chased the firefighter the length of the truck.

Deputies said the firefighter was able to get away from the skid steer when he rounded the corner of the firetruck, got inside the firetruck and drove away.

Upon arrival of deputies, a man was sitting in a Bobcat skid steer on the shoulder of the roadway.

The man complied with commands and got out of the vehicle. While inspecting the skid steer, deputies found drug paraphernalia in the floorboard.

Deputies were unable to make contact with the owner of the Bobcat at that time.

Cash was arrested and taken to Randolph County Detention Center. He was jailed under a total bond of $20,000 and has two separate court dates, one in June and one in May.

The owner of Mid State Equipment, where Cash allegedly took the Bobcat skid steer from, said the Bobcat had originally been parked inside of their shop.

