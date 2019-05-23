× Magic Kingdom employee accused of trying to lure an 8-year-old girl for sex

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man working at the Magic Kingdom is accused of trying to lure an 8-year-old girl online for sex.

WESH reported that Frederick M. Pohl, Jr. is accused of transferring obscene materials to a minor and attempting to entice the girl.

Pohl allegedly tried to arrange a sexual encounter with an 8-year-old girl online.

The suspect believed that he was talking to the girl and her father, but was actually talking to an undercover federal agent, according to officials.

Pohl allegedly sent explicit photos of himself and arranged to meet with the child at a hotel in Orlando.

The suspect was found in possession of a child-sized pink dress and condoms, according to authorities.