Local pools prepare for Memorial Day Weekend in the Triad

LEXINGTON, N.C. – The splash pad on the south side of Lexington opened last weekend.

“Oh yeah! I got my grandson five days a week and we’re going to play,” said Marcia Pardon, of Lexington.

Kids are already getting soaked in the sun. The pad is free and it’s beneficial in many ways for this grandma.

“It’s a place to go that’s inexpensive and takes up our day, wears the kids out, so maybe they’ll take an N-A-P.”

But it’s just the opening act for Memorial Day Weekend.

“We’ve been busy out there every day non-stop, pretty much I anticipate it’s going to be the same here this Saturday,” said Lexington Parks and Recreation Director Laura Duran.

The pool at Lexington Aquatics Park passed inspection Wednesday and opens at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. They’re in need of lifeguards.

“Perfect for a high school senior or junior that’s looking for something to do during the summer, said Duran.

In High Point, City Lake Park is one of the first pools to open gates as early as 10 a.m.

“It’s going to definitely be a busy weekend with the nice, hot temperatures and sunny weather,” said the parks assistant supervisor Laura James.

High Point employees claim it’s the largest in the Triad.

“It takes about a week for it to fill up since it’s so big,” said James.

It has nearly 800,000 gallons of water, all working to keep you cool in the summer heat.