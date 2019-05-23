Greensboro homicide victim’s family begs community for answers; ‘Our Superman was taken from us’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The family of Alphonso Darwin still wait for justice nearly two months after he was murdered at his apartment in Greensboro.

Darwin, a 34-year-old, was found shot on March 25 at the Brannon Apartment complex on Mizell Road, where he lived. Police believe he was being robbed before being shot.

“Nobody deserves this, not like that. Not for something so stupid and petty,” Darwin’s mother Linda said. She said her son had celebrated a birthday eight days before he was killed.

“Everybody loved him. Everybody loved him . . . This is unbelievable.”

She described the weeks and months after his death as a fog for her and her family — one with sleepless nights and emotionless days, because they know his killer is still on the loose.

“He wanted to be a father. He was looking to have a life and it was taken away from him,” his sister Christina said. “It was taken away from us. He was violated.”

They said Darwin had spent his final weeks helping the community and doing work on a podcast he wanted to start, focusing on inspirational messages to young men.

“At the end of the day, they knew that he was about trying to lead, that he was only about positivity,” Christina explained.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and may result in a reward up to $2,000.