Georgia high school’s first African American valedictorian plans to attend NC A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Georgia high school’s first African American valedictorian will soon head to Greensboro, according to Woodland High School.

Rawlin Tate Jr. made history at Woodland High School in Stockbridge, Georgia, when he finished high school with a 4.7 GPA and became the school’s first African American valedictorian.

The star student drew in more than $1 million in scholarships and plans to attend North Carolina A&T State University on a full academic scholarship.

“You are an inspiration to many and we are so proud of all of your accomplishments,” the school said.

Tate also shared the news on his Twitter account, adding that he was first in his class for seven years straight and was accepted to 14 colleges.

#ncat #NCAT23 #valedictorian #BlackExcellence

1. First African American male Valedictorian in Woodland History

2. “4.7 GPA I just secured the bag”🤪

3. #1 of my class for 7 years STRAIGHT

4. A Georgia Scholar

5. Over 1.2 million dollars in scholarships pic.twitter.com/lklhMVZjgp — Mercenary (@iammercenary) May 20, 2019

Outside the classroom, Tate has proven himself to be an accomplished musician. He said he got most improved percussionist in the drum line, he’s a concert pianist, he was an oboist in the district honor band and he records songs under the name “Mercenary.”

“None of this would be possible without God….. so yeah gotta give him the credit,” he wrote on Twitter.