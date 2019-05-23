Garbage truck crashes into Greensboro home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Republic garbage truck crashed into a Greensboro home, causing major damage Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to the 3100 block of Phillipsburg Court just north of the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Investigators say the truck driver stopped at the top of the hill in the cul-de-sac, set the brakes, but the brakes failed, which caused the truck to roll back, hitting several parked cars and a home.

Malea Jones, the homeowner, told FOX8 someone was inside of the home at the time of the crash, but thankfully no one was injured.

The accident happened at the worse time for this family because they were set to put the home on the market, now that process has been delayed.

"We're getting this house ready because we put a contingent offer on a house in Nashville and so obviously that's going to fall through now because we can't sell this house...and I just don't know what that process is going to look like," said Jones.

Despite this freak accident, Jones remains hopeful.

"We’re all still walking and talking and that’s the important thing," said Jones.

According to state police, the truck driver has not been charged.

