Families want to move after High Point homicide, ‘I don’t like living like this’

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point police are actively trying to track down the person who pulled the trigger and killed a 23-year old Greensboro man.

Cameron Owens was found dead inside a black car outside an apartment complex on Druid Street. Police believe he was shot at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Neighbors descried hearing around five loud “bangs” ring out around that time. Many of them told FOX8 that they ducked to the ground or ran to protect their young children.

In a 911 call, one witnessed said he saw “a couple of men” running in the street “dressed in black”. Police have not identified Owen’s killer.

“I don’t like living like this,” said Tracy Cousins. She lives on the next block over. Thursday’s shooting is one of two that have happened on her block since January.

“Two guys got shot up right there,” she told us, as she pointed to a grey house sitting directly across from hers. “And one of my neighbor’s cars was hit.”

That incident on January 20 involved dozens of bullets being fired into her neighbor’s house. Two people were shot, one critically.

When asked about what she plans to do next, she said there’s nothing more than she can do but to move. “It’s too dangerous here.”

Police do not plan to release more information until they have conducted more interviews of potential witnesses and searched locations connected to the crime.

Anyone with any information can call Detective Buben at (336) 887-7867 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.