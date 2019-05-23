Christian Martin, Southwest Guilford basketball star, continues to make strides after bad fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – A Southwest Guilford High School basketball player is making strides in his recovery months after a fall put him in the hospital.

The injury happened during the team's playoff game in Hickory on March 9.

Christian Martin went up for the dunk, but hit the rim, losing his momentum and came crashing down on the court, head first.

Christian's mom says she's grateful it wasn't any worse.

"I'm thankful that he's here. Just to see the progress that he's made in such a short amount of time is pretty amazing," said Christina Lee.

Christian completed all his end of the year exams and projects and just recently his doctors cleared him to start working out again.

"I feel good and I can start working out again, so basically get back to like being me," said Martin.

Although limited, he's already shot some hoops with friends and he's not holding back despite what happened just months ago.

"I've dunked. I've dunked since. That's probably not too good, but I mean I still got it," said Martin.

Christian plans to attend North Carolina State University in the fall.