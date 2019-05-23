Chick-fil-A considers vegan options, Kohl’s to cut prices and more

Posted 7:27 am, May 23, 2019, by

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Chick-fil-A which is considering vegan options, Kohl's which plans to slash prices and Verizon and T-Mobile which will offer a plan specifically for people over the age of 55.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.