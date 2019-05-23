In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Chick-fil-A which is considering vegan options, Kohl's which plans to slash prices and Verizon and T-Mobile which will offer a plan specifically for people over the age of 55.
Chick-fil-A considers vegan options, Kohl’s to cut prices and more
-
Chick-fil-A to release key lime pie drink, NC remains 3rd in solar industry and more
-
Student loan debt hits all-time high, gas prices soar over Trump’s plan to end Iran sanction waivers and more
-
Uber and Lyft drivers plan to strike, gas prices climb another 5 cents over last 2 weeks and more
-
JCPenney may close more stores, gas prices higher than usual and more
-
Walmart to end price-matching policy, Dole building corporate presence in NC and more
-
-
Backlash grows against paper straws, Walmart plans to get into beef business and more
-
Walmart warns it will increase prices over tariffs, credit card interest rates hit highest levels in history and more
-
Wages on the rise in the US, gas prices could increase for Memorial Day weekend and more
-
CBD company to sponsor race team in Indy 500, Facebook to roll out a new tool and more
-
Twitter to combat misinformation about vaccines, Walmart announces free next-day shipping on orders over $35 and more
-
-
Amazon and Disney may stream NFL games, McDonalds to release premium sandwiches and more
-
Amazon offers to pay employees to start package delivery businesses, Facebook to increase pay for North American contractors and more
-
Walmart edges closer to 50% renewable power, Delta plans to test free Wi-Fi on flights and more