GREENSBORO, N.C. — At least one person was shot in Greensboro overnight, but police say the victim or victims will survive.

At about 11:04 a.m., officers responded to the scene at 2424 New Orleans Street, according to Guilford County EMS.

Crime scene investigators were seen bringing an evidence box out of the home.

Police confirmed injuries are non-life-threatening.