Asheboro man faces multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – An Asheboro man faces 30 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Wilson Adkins Jr., 37, was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond and has court planned for Friday.

Deputies have not released details about the allegations. The arrest comes after an investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children.

Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is defined as a person who commits the following:

(1) Records, photographs, films, develops, or duplicates material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity; or

(2) Distributes, transports, exhibits, receives, sells, purchases, exchanges, or solicits material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity.