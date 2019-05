Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 1-year-old baby and a 25-year-old woman were both shot in a home invasion overnight, but Greensboro police say the victims will survive.

At about 11:04 a.m., officers responded to the scene at 2424 New Orleans Street, according to Guilford County EMS.

Police confirmed the gunshot wounds are non-life-threatening.

Officers said three men were behind the home invasion.

Police have not released any names.