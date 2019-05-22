Woman killed after vehicle runs off road in Greensboro identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police have identified the woman killed standing at a bus stop Wednesday morning as 38-year-old Varonda Manley.

Police say Manley was standing by the stop off Lees Chapel Road near Byers Road when a driver ran off the road to the left, hitting Manley and a utility pole.

People living near the crash site said they woke up to the sound of the impact just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Sandy Baker said she saw fire crews and EMS respond, only finding out later that Manley didn't make it.

“(I) can’t even imagine, and what the families must be going through,” Baker said.

30-year-old Terrance Manning was charged with driving left of center, driving with a license revoked and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

“I’m just sad that one of my neighbors had to lose their lives behind what I see as recklessness,” said Chadwick King.

Manning was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.

A section of Lees Chapel Road was closed for nearly 10 hours while police investigated and utility crews repaired the snapped pole.