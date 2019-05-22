× Vice President Mike Pence to visit Charlotte, Greensboro, Monroe on Wednesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vice President Mike Pence has a busy day planned in North Carolina, according to the Office of the Vice President.

Pence is set to arrive in Charlotte on Air force Two Wednesday morning to go to the 2020 Republican National Convention Kickoff in Charlotte.

That afternoon, the vice president will head to Parkdale Mills, the self-described “world leader in yarn manufacturing,” in Monroe. Pence plans to tour the facility and talk to employees, promoting the benefits of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement for the Tar Heel state.

After short flight to Greensboro Wednesday evening, Pence will go to a “Trump Victory” event in the Gate City.

The News & Observer reports Sen. Thom Tillis will join him at the Greensboro rally.