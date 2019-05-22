Today will be one of the coolest days for awhile as we approach several days with highs in the 90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Wednesday will be the coolest day for several days as we approach weather that is consistently in the 90s.

This evening will be mostly cloudy and skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with the small possibility of a stray shower. The Piedmont will see low tonight in the low-70s.

Into Thursday, the forecast will be partly sunny, with the chance for stray showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

But after Thursday, there will be at least eight days in a row that see highs in the 90s. It’s expected to reach 95 degrees on Tuesday and 96 degrees next Wednesday.

Highs won’t be down in the 80s until Sunday, June 2, which will have a high of about 88 degrees. June 3 is expected to have a high of 87 degrees.