Texas deputy survives after train plows into cruiser

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A deputy in Texas suffered only minor injuries after his cruiser was struck by train.

A driver caught the entire incident on his cellphone.

You can see the deputy driving around a train that just passed by.

But then, another train that ran on a second set of tracks plowed into the vehicle.

The cruiser rolled over after the impact.

The deputy was later hospitalized with bruises throughout his body.

Officials say the deputy was responding to a call about an infant in distress, but the baby was taken care of by other emergency responders.