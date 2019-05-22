× Police say suspect will turn himself in if ‘wanted’ posted gets 15,000 Facebook likes

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police have struck an unusual deal with a wanted man.

Jose Simms, a 29-year-old wanted for multiple counts of failure to appear, said he would turn himself in if the police department could get 15,000 likes on a Facebook post.

It sounds like one of those attention-hungry posts you see all over the Internet, but this time it’s coming from the law.

Torrington Police, in Connecticut, posted the details of the odd deal on Tuesday, explaining that an officer got in contact with the suspect over Facebook.

After police proposed 10,000 likes, the suspect countered with 20,000.

The officer managed to negotiate down to 15,000 Facebook likes.

“It will be difficult but is doable. So please, ‘like’ this post, and while you’re at it share it, Tweet it, Instagram it, Snapchat it,” the department said in the Facebook post.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the post had passed 4,500 likes, still a long way from catching Simms’ attention.

Within the hour, however, the post broke 5,500 likes.

One Facebook user asked in a comment, “Will the surrender be Facebook lived?”

Torrington police replied, “No…we have to draw the line somewhere.”

Police added in another comment that officers “have a sneaking suspicion Simms is in NY and inaccessible to us…so it’d be great to have him turn himself in.”

“Then again, if you know where either of these guys are, you could always let us know that too, it’d save everyone from the suspense of the 15K,” police said.