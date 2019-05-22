Pedestrian killed, driver injured after vehicle runs off road in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead and another is serious injured after a crash in Greensboro Wednesday morning.

At about 6:20 a.m., officers responded to the crash on Lee's Chapel Road, between Southern Webbing Mill Road to Chapel Ridge Drive.

Police say the vehicle ran off the road on Lee's Chapel, hitting a woman who was standing on the side of the road and a utility pole.

The woman died and the driver suffered serious injuries.

Police closed the road as they investigated. They have not yet released the names of those involved and are working to determine the cause of the crash.

This comes just the day after the Greensboro City Council unanimously voted to launch the Vision Zero Greensboro Two-Year Action Plan, aimed at reducing deaths in crashes.

“By implementing Vision Zero Greensboro, the City recognizes that traffic fatalities and serious injuries are largely preventable,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “The City recognizes that reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries will take time, effort, resources, and the community’s help. Let’s work together to make Greensboro safer!”