Parents want sidewalks on road near Western Guilford High School for safety of students

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – No sidewalks on a road near one Guilford County School poses a major safety concern for some parents.

Parents say they’re afraid for students who walk to and from Western Guilford High School because Friendway Road has no sidewalks.

“A kid is going to hit,” said Stephanie Mitchell, a Western Guilford parent who told us she’s witnessed several cars coming close to hitting students walking along the road.

She, along with another Western Guilford parent, Stacey Papier, say the road is narrow and structurally isn’t safe for pedestrians.

“The kids are walking up this way, you know in the other direction and there are huge curves and turns and drivers are always going very fast,” said Stacey Papier.

It’s an issue, two parents, Stephanie Mitchell and Stacey Papier, are dealing with and they don't want a bad accident to happen.

That's why they've been trying to get the issue of the lack of sidewalks on Friendway Road to city officials.

“Nobody is moving out of the way for them so they’re getting sprayed when it rains from cars and buses,” said Mitchell.

Western Guilford High School is on Friendway Road, which is maintained by the City of Greensboro.

Craig McKinney, the city’s transportation planner, told FOX8’s Danielle Jackson their department hasn’t received any complaints or concerns for citizens regarding this road.

The city does have several sidewalks project underway, including one near the school on Friendly Avenue.

McKinney offers a solution for students who walk to school to use an alternate route instead of Friendway Road.

“If students are coming from Friendly, what they can do is use that sidewalk and walk a little bit further west and get to the Bicentennial Trail,” said McKinney. “It goes right through the middle of the campus and that could be an alternate route until such time that we could get a project going.”

Projects like adding sidewalks to an existing road would take between three to five years before the city could receive funding, and then an additional six to 12 months before construction could start.