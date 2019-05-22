Page High School student identified after drowning in Greensboro lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have released the name of the Page High School student who died when he drowned at a private lake across from the school.

Police say the student was 15-year-old Malik Ramirez.

Crews responded to Buffalo Lake at 12:44 p.m. and pulled the ninth-grade boy out of the water at 2:09 p.m.

Authorities said the boy was with another male student and a female student.

They were swimming in clothing, not usual swim attire. The dive team found the student minutes after entering the lake.

Some Page High School students told FOX8 that they were told to stay in their classrooms Friday afternoon.

Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said it was a private lake and there was no supervision.

Page High School Principal Erik Naglee released the following statement:

“Our hearts are heavy with grief for the family and friends of our student, and I know our entire Page High community will join us in wrapping our arms in support around the family, our students and staff.”

Crews cleared the scene at about 5 p.m. Friday.

We will get through this tragedy together! #PageStrong https://t.co/0OjQpZL7rH — Erik Naglee (@nagleee) May 17, 2019