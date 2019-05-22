North Carolina student arrested for allegedly threatening classmates, having weapons

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was arrested after allegedly threatening his peers and having weapons in his vehicle, police report.

Officers began to investigate Monday after administrators learned that North Gaston High School student 18-year-old Jacob Brandon Rhyne, of Gastonia, had threatened several other students.

Police found a knife and brass knuckles in the vehicle Rhyne uses, which was on school grounds.

He was arrested for possession of weapons on state property.

On Tuesday, he was charged with communicating threats of mass violence.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at (704) 866-3320 or Crimestoppers at (704) 861-8000.

