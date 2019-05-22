Murder suspect arrested in SC after man found dead in vehicle in Greensboro

Posted 12:24 pm, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:34PM, May 22, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested in South Carolina and charged with the murder of a Greensboro man, according to police.

At about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Taheem Timothy Jermaine Humphrey, 27, of Greensboro for the May 15 murder of Furmann Leshawn Bailey.

Bailey, who was 20 years old, was found dead in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

The shooting was reported at 7:33 on May 15 at a BP Family Fare gas station at 3220 E. Gate City Blvd.

Officers arrested Humphrey on Tuesday at 106 Seaboard Circle in Lancaster, South Carolina.

He is being held at the Lancaster County Detention Center as he awaits extradition back to North Carolina.

In addition to a murder charge, he is also charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

