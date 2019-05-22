Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Mt. Pleasant Church in Thomasville is partnering with FOX8 for the FOX8 Community Baby Shower.

Over the course of the campaign, members of the church will donate diapers, wipes, baby clothes, formula and other essential items to help moms and babies in need.

Chris Clonts, the church's senior pastor, said members of the church are excited to help make a difference.

"What we desire through this opportunity and C2 event, is that we’re able to help mothers -- many of whom might be struggling – experience their child as something that is wonderful. A gift, not a burden."

The church is involved in a number of different ministries throughout the year known as "C2 Events.”

They focus on a wide range of people including teachers, students, law enforcement and those with special needs.

The Community Baby Shower was a natural fit, according to church member Megan Williams and mother of two young children.

"We just hope and pray that this is a relief to moms that are in need who need that extra supply because we know as moms how expensive it can be," said Williams.