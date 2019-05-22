× Motorcyclist killed in crash after chase in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A chase ended with a man dead, according to Mount Airy police.

At about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Alan Clay Lackey, 21, of Pinnacle, crashed and died in front of the Andy Griffith Playhouse on Rockford Street.

Officers say troopers began pursuing Lackey, who was on a 2017 Suzuki GSX R750 motorcycle, on US Highway 52.

The motorcyclist was riding at high speeds and lost control on Rockford Street.

The man and the motorcycle hit multiple objects after the initial crash.

Lackey died after suffering fatal injuries.