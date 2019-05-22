Mike Pence visits Greensboro, speaks with green beret who was misdiagnosed with pneumonia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Vice President Mike Pence is back in Washington, D.C. tonight after spending part of his evening in Greensboro for a private fundraiser.

Air Force Two landed at the Piedmont Triad International Airport shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The vice president got off, greeted a few dozen well-wishers and then stopped to speak with Richard Stayskal.

Stayskul is an active duty green beret stationed at Fort Bragg who was misdiagnosed with pneumonia, when he really had lung cancer.

He wants to see the law changed, allowing him to sue the Veterans Administration for that misdiagnosis, when his tests showed the tumor and it was in his charts.

Congressman Richard Hudson was there as Stayskul spoke to the vice president. Hudson represents North Carolina’s eighth district just south of the Piedmont Triad and is sponsoring a bill to change that law. Pence says he wants to see it move forward.

