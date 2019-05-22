Healthy Aging: Importance of Fitness/Exercise as We Age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we continue to age, regular exercise has myriad benefits, including:

Keeping blood pressure levels in check.

Keeping nervous system in check (to help prevent or control Parkinson’s disease and dementia).

Having stronger bones, muscles and joints, and lower risk of developing osteoporosis. It has been proven to help prevent muscle and joint injuries, and help you continue to live independently as you age.

Building strength and endurance, which are especially important in preventing falls. Also makes recovery much faster in the event of a fall.

Before you start an exercise program, make sure you talk to your primary care provider and/or a physical therapist, who will evaluate your strength, endurance and balance. They can also refer you to a personal trainer or group exercise class.

The American College of Sports Medicine recommends individuals participate in at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity cardiovascular exercise 5 times a week, and at least 30 minutes of strength training exercise 2 times a week. If someone cannot tolerate exercising for 30+ minutes at a time, they can also find benefit by starting with 5-10 minutes of exercise at a time and working their way up.

Based on your fitness level, a trainer can do things like help you set an appropriate pace and show techniques for strength training. A targeted resistance training program can help those who aren’t independent possibly become independent again.

There are several resources in our community to help seniors with an exercise regimen. Many insurance companies will pay for targeted programs for seniors, like Silver Sneakers. Group exercise classes can also help, not only for motivation but to prevent injury (with an instructor or spotter). Make a plan to be consistent.

Cone Health has an exceptional network of highly trained physical therapists and other health care professionals who are dedicated to treating older patients and helping them live healthy lives.

Spokesperson Background:

Kristen Unger, PT, DPT, is a doctor of physical therapy at Cone Health. She received her Bachelor of Science in human nutrition, foods and exercise, and a Master of Science in clinical exercise physiology/biomedical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in 2010 and 2011, respectively. She received her Doctor of Physical Therapy from Elon University in 2015. Dr. Unger also founded the Rockingham County Parkinson’s Disease support group.