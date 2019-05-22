Guilford County confirms it’s fifth case of animal rabies this year in incident involving raccoon, pet dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford County confirms it's fifth case of animal rabies in 2019.

A raccoon found on Westbourne Grove Court in Colfax tested positive for the rabies virus on May 20, 2019.

FOX8 spoke with the woman who reported the animal to officials.

Jennifer Aryes says she heard her dog growling in the backyard and when she walked outside he had a raccoon in his mouth.

Aryes says she eventually got her dog to release the animal and it laid motionless in the backyard.

She says when she looked out the window a few minutes later the raccoon was gone, so she decided to let both of her dogs back out.

When she opened the door, she discovered the raccoon had moved onto her back patio and was hissing at her.

"I was screaming and crying. It was terrifying," said Ayers.

Ayers' dog was current on his vaccinations and only required a rabies booster. Ayers and no one else in her family came into direct contact with the animal.

If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at (336) 6441-5990 and let them take care of it.