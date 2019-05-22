Girl Talk International is celebrating 10 years of helping girls and women pursue their dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Girl Talk International is celebrating 10 years.

The non-profit organization promotes health and wholeness as girls and women pursue their dreams.

Girl Talk International was founded by Dr. Rachel Wilson.

Wilson was inspired to start the organization through her own journey of overcoming disappointment and a painful past.

She battled low self-esteem, depression, suicidal thoughts and bulimia.

“With that, instead of me allowing my pain to become something destructive, to bring more chaos in the world, I prayed and asked God, ‘Lord just give me an opportunity to help another female,’” Wilson said.

Wilson wanted to give girls and adult women of various ages a place where they can be supported in overcoming challenges in their pasts including domestic violence and other forms of trauma.

The group meets every first and third Friday.

Through the network of support, Wilson says many find the courage to turn disappointments into dreams.

“Let's get an education. Let's go back and get that degree. Some, let's get that diploma,” Wilson said.

“Girl Talk is just an avenue, it's just a tunnel by which I can reach other women and say look, I can relate with you. I know about that pain, but you know what, there's an answer to this.”

Wilson also started a mentorship program for girls 13 and younger called Flavors.

It focuses on etiquette and grooming and meets at Northeast Middle School.

Wilson is also a pastor at Kingdom Vision Life Center in Greensboro.