Firefighters on scene of rescue at construction site on Winston-Salem State University campus

Posted 4:36 pm, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:11PM, May 22, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Firefighters in Winston-Salem are on the scene of a rescue in progress at a building construction site on the campus of Winston-Salem State University.

A construction worker was injured on the fifth floor of the Sciences Building that is under construction on Cromartie Street, according to WSSU Director of Media Relations Jay Davis.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted video of the scene to Twitter at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

FOX8 is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Google Map for coordinates 36.089874 by -80.225117.

Winston-Salem State University, 601 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27110, USA

