Firefighters on scene of rescue at construction site on Winston-Salem State University campus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Firefighters in Winston-Salem are on the scene of a rescue in progress at a building construction site on the campus of Winston-Salem State University.
A construction worker was injured on the fifth floor of the Sciences Building that is under construction on Cromartie Street, according to WSSU Director of Media Relations Jay Davis.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted video of the scene to Twitter at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
36.089874 -80.225117