Elementary school principal accused of dragging 7-year-old student out of classroom

BERWYN, Ill. -- A principal of an elementary school in Illinois is accused of dragging a 7-year-old student.

WGN reported that it happened weeks ago, but the court process is just getting underway for the school principal.

Martin Stachura is accused of physically dragging a second grader out of a classroom by her ankles. He left with his attorney soon after his first court hearing Wednesday, in which he said nothing.

Stachura is charged with a misdemeanor count of battery in connection to what happened inside Irving Elementary School in Berwyn on March 6.

Toccara Haynes says Stachura called that day to report that he dragged her daughter out of class due to behavioral issues. Haynes has been advised not to speak with the media.

But in police reports obtained by WGN, detectives spoke with witnesses to the incident, determining that the second grader was dragged for over 158-feet into the principal’s office.

Stachura is a wonderful educator who did nothing wrong, according to Attorney Damen Cheronis.

Haynes says she transferred her daughter out of Irving Elementary right after the incident, during which the second grader said she felt like an animal.

The state’s attorney’s office did not pursue a felony charge in the case because there was no grave bodily injury. The principal is due back in court on June 26.

WGN reached out to the school district for comment on Stachura’s status, but have not heard back.