Elementary school in Winston-Salem rolls out compostable lunch trays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Speas Global Elementary School in Winston-Salem is doing its part to save Mother Earth.

The school is now using compostable lunch trays.

It was a parent's idea to bring the program to the school because she noticed they were using styrofoam lunch trays. According to Jessica McCrory the move only made sense because the school was already teaching students to recycle.

"There's some teachers here at Speas who had already been making some sustainable changes," she said. "They had started a marker recycling program and had been talking with the kids a lot about the environment and sustainability and so we all connected."

Principal Robert Ash agreed the program fits the school perfect.

"It fits in with the International Bacculaurate philosophy, of we are a whole planet," Ash said. "We are all here for each other, so recycling and how we share the planet."

The school is working with Gallins Family Farm to take the compostable material to the farm where it will be put to use. The move says almost 200 pounds of trash from being sent to the landfill each day.