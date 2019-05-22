Charlotte family shaken after man smashes window with crowbar in road rage attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family says they were attacked over the weekend while driving to a grocery store with a toddler in the backseat, WSOC reports.

The family was on Arrowood Road Saturday afternoon when they said a car, occupied by two people, in front of them was driving recklessly and throwing trash out of the window.

“Every time I would try to pass them, they would block,” the male victim said.

At the stoplight on East Arrowood and Old Pineville roads, the passenger in the other car got out and walked to the passenger side of the family’s Chevrolet Camaro.

“I got out to try to stop him because that’s a female and then when he attacks me, the other guy comes out with a crowbar,” the male victim said. “He swings it a couple times, I back up a couple of times and then she opens the door to try to tell him to stop, that we have a baby in the car, and he just breaks my window and runs.”

They said, thankfully, there was a deputy across the intersection who immediately turned sirens on and came over when this happened. The suspect’s car quickly sped off and hit another car.

Read more at WSOC.