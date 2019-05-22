Car carrier crash shuts down northbound lanes of I-85 in Orange County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A car carrier was involved in a crash on Interstate 85 Wednesday morning, according to Highway Patrol. All northbound lanes have been shut down.

Troopers responded to the crash on an I-85 north bridge, over US 70, near the Orange County-Durham County line.

According to troopers, the car carrier was driving north when the driver saw congestion ahead.

The driver pumped the carrier's brakes and hit the guard rail on the bridge running over US 70. The crash left 25 feet of railing damaged.

The carrier hit three cars, flipping one of them.

One driver suffered a minor injury.

Troopers say there was no structural damage to the bridge.

Traffic appears to be backed up about 5 miles.

The bridge near exit 170 on I-85 is blocked after a crash involving a car carrier. The carrier has been removed. The bridge is being repaired. Traffic is blocked at the site. pic.twitter.com/gqlwhhuIgP — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) May 22, 2019

At the scene of an accident near the Orange County / Durham Counry lines that all lanes of I-85 shut down at the bridge that crosses US 70 @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/9m9o5EFqHa — Kyle Gould (@kylegould) May 22, 2019