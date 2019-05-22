At least 1 dead after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At least one person has died after a crash in Greensboro Wednesday morning.

At about 6:20 a.m., officers responded to the crash on Lees Chapel Road.

One vehicle appears to have hit a utility pole. The pole partially toppled over.

Police closed the road from Southern Webbing Mill Road to Chapel Ridge Drive as they investigated.

This comes just the day after the Greensboro City Council unanimously voted to launch the Vision Zero Greensboro Two-Year Action Plan, aimed at reducing deaths in crashes.

“By implementing Vision Zero Greensboro, the City recognizes that traffic fatalities and serious injuries are largely preventable,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “The City recognizes that reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries will take time, effort, resources, and the community’s help. Let’s work together to make Greensboro safer!”