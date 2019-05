Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One person was hurt and another is being detained after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

Police were called to a home at 2381 Greenway Avenue shortly before 5:12 p.m. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

36.119875 -80.244613